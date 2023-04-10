Aditya Roy Kapur: There is a set of people who have seen me in a new light

Aditya, who is gearing up for second part of The Night Manager, says spy thriller’s success made the audience see him in a different light

Aditya Roy Kapur, who is currently dubbing for the second part of The Night Manager, has no complaints about going back to the crime drama’s world.

After all, the series — an adaptation of Tom Hiddleston’s 2016 British show of the same name — has not only given Kapur positive reviews, but also a new audience. “I have been working for long. So, I have seen the ebbs and flows that are part of an actor’s life. People have reacted so well because they enjoyed the show’s world. There is a set of people who have seen me in a new light. I was always aware of what I could do, but it’s nice that now, the audience knows it too,” he says.

In the Disney+ Hotstar offering also starring Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, Kapur plays a luxury hotel’s manager who is roped in to bring down an arms dealer. The actor says he felt challenged by his character’s tonality. “Here, I was afforded the chance to explore a tone that I hadn’t before. It was a different tone of performance because of the show’s writing and milieu.”

One of the most common questions to have come his way for The Night Manager is: Why did he not take on a project like this before? Happy to have taken the leap of faith with his debut OTT venture, he says, “As an actor, you want to do different things. Sometimes, your audience doesn’t know what they want to see you in. It’s important to take such leaps of faith so that they get to see a side of you they didn’t know existed.”

