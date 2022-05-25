Afghanistan out of the picture

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sources say Tigmanshu has cancelled Afghanistan leg of The Great Indian Murder 2 shoot due to the political scenario; scouting for similar locales in India

Chadha and Gandhi in the series


Having left the first season of The Great Indian Murder on a cliffhanger, writer-director Tigmanshu Dhulia is gearing up for the second edition. A chunk of the upcoming instalment of the Pratik Gandhi and Richa Chadha-starrer was to be shot in Afghanistan, primarily in and around Kabul. However, owing to the current situation in the war-torn country, the makers have cancelled the plan. With the series expected to go on floors by July, the team is now working at a brisk pace to find alternative locations. 

Tigmanshu DhuliaTigmanshu Dhulia




A source close to the production team reveals, “Filming in Afghanistan is out of the question because of the change in the country’s leadership. We are now looking at places with a similar landscape.” It is heard that the makers are considering Uzbekistan, and parts of Gujarat and Rajasthan for the stint.


