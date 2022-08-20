Breaking News
After Bollywood wives, Delhi’s glitterati is here

Updated on: 20 August,2022 07:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Amazon Prime to make a docu series on high-flying lives of Delhi’s socialites; designer duo Shivan-Narresh, Kalyani Chawla approached

Shivan Bhatiya, Kalyani Chawla and Narresh Kukreja


We got a peek into Bollywood celebrities’ inside circle, thanks to 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' (2020). But Mumbai isn’t the only destination for all things glamour. Delhi’s social circle is a mélange of culture, art, politics, and fashion, making it the perfect subject for an OTT series. Mid-day has learnt that Amazon Prime Video India has commissioned a documentary series that will trace the high-flying lives of the capital’s rich and famous. 

