After Bollywood wives, Delhi’s glitterati is here

Amazon Prime to make a docu series on high-flying lives of Delhi’s socialites; designer duo Shivan-Narresh, Kalyani Chawla approached
Shivan Bhatiya, Kalyani Chawla and Narresh Kukreja
We got a peek into Bollywood celebrities’ inside circle, thanks to 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' (2020). But Mumbai isn’t the only destination for all things glamour. Delhi’s social circle is a mélange of culture, art, politics, and fashion, making it the perfect subject for an OTT series. Mid-day has learnt that Amazon Prime Video India has commissioned a documentary series that will trace the high-flying lives of the capital’s rich and famous.