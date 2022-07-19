Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra’s Minus One commences shoot for Season 2

The 6-episode series is an ode to relationships that spans across several phases

A still from 'Minus One'

Minus One is all set to make a comeback with its Season 2 as part of Lionsgate Play Originals. The maiden season brought together a heartwarming story of a couple who stay together even after their break-up. Season 2 promises to take this up a notch by showcasing the journey of Ria and Varun, who are now in a conflict between holding on and letting go their relationship. The relatable storyline will take you through a roller-coaster ride of emotions, love, adulting, challenges and a lot more.

The show's co-creator, Sidhanta Mathur added, “After the success of Feels Like Home, we are delighted to once again partner with Lionsgate Play to add Minus One Season 1 to the bouquet of fabulous content they have. Minus One is an extremely relatable and funny show that beautifully captures a unique friendship, and through it tries to humanise the idea of an ex. We are also delighted to announce that we are filming a season 2, and with Lionsgate Play and especially Mrinalini Khanna's guidance, Shubham and I have been able to elevate the story to make it a way more evolved and nuanced relationship drama that will deal with the complexities of relationships through the characters of Varun and Riya. We really cannot wait for everyone to watch Minus One Season 2 as a lot of heart and hardwork has gone into it"

For Aisha Ahmed, playing Ria in the second season is special. “Minus One is a special project for me. I have created memories and relationships that will stay with me forever. We shot season 1 as a family, and now Season 2 shoot has begun, and it’s great to be back on the sets with the entire cast and crew. This season is all about how Riya and Varun deal with a lot more relationship challenges, heartbreak, love and more. We have a lot of surprises in store for you, and we cannot wait for you to witness all the love we have poured into the series to make it bigger and better than ever before. Being Riya has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and I hope that people connect with her journey, as much as I have.”

Ayush Mehra, playing the role of Varun shared his thoughts, “It is an extremely special project for me. Minus One got popular because it was made with a lot of heart and that’s what people saw when they saw the show. We absolutely had a blast shooting it. Season 2 has been one of the most grueling and rewarding experience of my life as an actor and a person, and I couldn't have asked for a better support system than the team I work with every day. My director Yogi, producer Sid and Aisha, we all have an eternal bond with each other. This season we bring a fresh lens to the idea of love, friendship, and everything in between. The emotions and bond of both Ria and Varun is real and relatable and I’m sure will be loved by all our fans. I cannot wait for them to see what we have created with Minus One Season 2"