Watch video! Ajinkya Rahane: I'm still learning and want to grow as a cricketer

Updated on: 06 June,2022 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Indian test cricketer Ajinkya Rahane and director-producer Neeraj Pandey speak about ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum’

Ajinkya Rahane/Instagram


Indian test cricketer and former captain, Ajinkya Rahane along with director- producer Neeraj Pandey recently caught up with mid-day.com for a conversation about the documentary ‘Bandon Mein Tha Dum.’ The documentary is based on India’s win against Australia at the Border-Gavaskar trophy series, in 2021.

Speaking about his role as a youth icon Ajinkya who turns 34 today says, “It’s a proud moment for me when people listen to what I say. I always look to learn and that process of learning never stops. I’m still learning and want to grow as a cricketer and it’s a long way to go in my career.”




Recalling the time when the win seems almost impossible but Ajinkya led India to victory at the Border-Gavaskar trophy series, the cricketer says, “When you play for the country, you don’t need to tell people or your players what we need to do on the field. Playing as a unit and enjoying each others success was really important. My message was ‘let’s play for our country, let’s give our best for our country, let’s not worry about the result, we will face that later.”


