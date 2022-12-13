Amar Upadhyay’s ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ shows promising response after its first episode

The show, which went on air recently, marks the production debut of Amar Upadhyay under his production house ‘Hawk Eye Vision’
The Amar Upadhyay starrer ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ is one of the latest launches on television this week. The show, which went on air recently, marks the production debut of Amar Upadhyay under his production house ‘Hawk Eye Vision’.
The show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ happens to be a love story which revolves around a small-town girl Kavya. She is a girl who is full of life, a dreamer and very ambitious. While the said role of Kavya has been played by actress Priyanka Dhavale, the role of her childhood friend has been played by Harsh Nagar. The show has it that things start falling apart for Kavya, and that too in a way that she never ever had even thought about. Things change when a rich guy named Karan Pratap Singh (a role that has been played by Amar Upadhyay) enters their lives.
After seeing the on-screen chemistry between Amar Upadhyay and Harsh Nagar in the show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’, the viewers just cannot stop drawing parallels between the two in the show as well as their previous show ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2’. The show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ sees a blend of 3 decades of experience brought in by Amar Upadhyay and the newness brought in by Harsh Nagar and Priyanka Dhavale Kyunkii.
Speaking of Amar Upadhyay, how can anyone forget the impact that he had with his iconic role of Mihir Virani’ in the serial ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’. As for Amar Upadhyay, this show is a dream come true for him, as, it’s with this show that he has started out as a producer along with his partner Suhail Zaidi (formerly known for producing 'Cold Lassi Chicken Masala'). The duo had this dream of setting up their production house for quite some time. The show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’ is being streamed on Shemaroo Umang.
