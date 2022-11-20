Anil Ravipudi and Sudigali Sudheer to make OTT debut with 'Comedy Stock Exchange'

Anil Ravipudi will be seen as the Chairman, while Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai will host the show. The show brings celebrated comedians such as Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynaneshwar as stocks where they figure their way to the stage, light up the crowd and serve up plenty of laughs to the audience

When you need something to make your heart feel good or make your cheeks hurt from laughing too much, nothing compares to anything more than a great comedy. With the promise to thoroughly entertain its audience, aha, the 100% local entertainment OTT platform offers a light-hearted family comedy show, Comedy Stock Exchange premiering from December 2nd, 2022. With the popular comedians bringing out the show’s flavor, here we have film writer and star director Anil Ravipudi, known for movies like Sarileru Neekevvaru and F2: Fun and Frustration, is set to debut on OTT and take up the role of Chairman of the show and that makes this show different.

Anil Ravipudi will be seen as the Chairman, while Sudigali Sudheer and Deepika Pillai will host the show. The show brings celebrated comedians such as Venu, Mukku Avinash, Saddam, Express Hari, Bhaskar and Gynaneshwar as stocks where they figure their way to the stage, light up the crowd and serve up plenty of laughs to the audience. The show consists of three rounds where the LIVE audience would vote for their favorite stock (comedian). The one who wins more votes and wins the heart of the Chairman stands as Top Stock. The 10-episode show promises candid banter and unlimited entertainment every weekend.

Commenting on his debut into OTT with Comedy Stock Exchange, Anil Ravipudi, said, “I am very excited to have an official platform to exhibit different facets of comedy. I am thankful to aha for giving me such a platform and a brand-new show ‘Comedy Stock Exchange.’ This show is my first in OTT and is very close to my heart. My excitement levels are at the peak as this is something I do off the camera, but now my fans will see me in a different avatar."

Sudigali Sudheer, host of the show says, "I am deeply touched by the warmth and love the audience has shown me over the years. Their belief and undying devotion encourage me to reinvent myself and bring smiles to every household. I am excited about my debut in OTT and my first-ever association with aha. It's a project close to my heart, and I eagerly await everyone to sample it."

This December, brace yourselves for a massive rise in temperature caused by none other than Comedy Stock Exchange, Your New Happy Place! With the onset of winter, gear up for a plethora of rib-tickling comedy.

