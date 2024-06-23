Breaking News
Web Series News

Start small, dream big

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Anjumm, who had a bit role in Mirzapur’s opening season, on how his character has evolved in third edition

Anjumm Sharmma

In 2017, Anjumm Shharma was close to landing a crucial role in Inside Edge, backed by Excel Entertainment. While that didn’t work out, the actor got a call from the production house for Mirzapur. The catch—it was a minuscule role. Ahead of the third season, Shharma sits proud as his character has become pivotal to the narrative. “I was sad when Inside Edge didn’t work out because it was a script I wanted to be a part of. When Mirzapur came my way, I was told that if the show gets a second season, my role will become big. Now, it has become a primary character,” he smiles, amused at how destiny’s plans were better than his.


Shharma’s character Sharad Yadav has grown to become a nemesis to Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiyya and will affect the game of politics in the world of the crime drama. “In the first season, nothing much happened with [my role]; it became a part of the main plot in the second edition. Now, my character sees the biggest expansion possible. The season’s main arc is sourced from my character.”


What has also evolved over seasons is the actor’s equation with Fazal. He shares, “There is trust between us. We also follow each other’s spontaneity in a scene. It’s exciting to work with him because I also like to keep it spontaneous.”


