Arjun Bijlani reunites with 'Miley Jab Hum Tum' fame Rati Pandey for web series

Arjun Bijlani. Pic/Yogen Shah

Television actor Arjun Bijlani reunites with his "Miley Jab Hum Tum" co-star, Rati Pandey for his latest project, “Insta Empire”, an audio series that delves into the complex world of social media.

The actor shared that what drew him to the upcoming show was how relatable the story is for today’s audience. Arjun shared, “What attracted me to "Insta Empire" is how relatable the story is for today’s audience. Social media is such a big part of everyone’s lives, and the series explores that in a fresh, compelling way.” Speaking about his character, he stated, “This role is unique for Arjun, allowing him to connect with listeners on a deeper level through audio. My character has layers and depth, which is exciting to bring out through voice. I think fans will find it fascinating to hear this different side of the influencer world.”

Bijlani also reflected on the evolution and growth of social media, saying he understands the highs and lows social media brings as it is a big part of his life too.

He mentioned that "Insta Empire" goes beyond the glamorous side, highlighting the challenges of public scrutiny and the struggle to balance personal and professional lives.

“The series dives deep into the impact of social media—beyond the glitz, it shows the challenges. It’s so real, and I think it’ll help people see both sides of influencer life, maybe even appreciate the moments offline more. It’s a powerful message, and I’m glad to be part of telling it,” the 'Naagin' actor further stated.

Speaking about collaborating with Rati again, the actor expressed, “Working with Rati again has been amazing! We share such a great rapport from our earlier days, and it feels like no time has passed. We’ve both grown as actors, and bringing that growth to our characters in Insta Empire is really exciting. Fans who loved our pairing back then will enjoy this reunion in a new story with the same bond.”

“Insta Empire” is an audio series on Pocket FM that explores the complexities of social media, examining both its appeal and the challenges it presents in modern life.

