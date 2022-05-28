Benafsha Soonawalla makes a comeback with 'Playground'

YouTuber Carry Minati Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout will also be a part of the gaming entertainment show

Benafsha Soonawalla/PR image

Known for her bold and beautiful style, model and VJ Benafsha Soonawalla who last appeared in 'Bigg Boss 11' is now making her comeback with a new reality show called 'Playground'. She participated in ‘Roadies X4’. After a hiatus of almost 5 years, she is ready to be a part of the new show.

Expressing her excitement about the show, Benafsha Soonawalla said: "I’m very excited to be hosting playground. I think the audience is going to love this unique and entertaining show!"

Apart from Benafsha Soonawalla , YouTuber Carry Minati Triggered Insaan, Mortal and Scout will also be a part of the gaming entertainment show titled Playground by Rusk Media. The winner will walk away with a whopping INR 50 lakhs as prize money.

Show full article