Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Black Warrant is set in the 1980s and portrays life inside Tihar Jail. It is loosely based on the non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer

In Pic: Black Warrant poster

Listen to this article ‘Zahan Kapoor deserves standing ovation’: Netizens hails Vikramaditya Motwane’s Black Warrant x 00:00

The newest Netflix release, Black Warrant, has the entire nation on edge. Following the release of this dark and gripping series, netizens are hailing it. Here's how X has reviewed Vikramaditya Motwane's thriller.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Warrant's X review

One user wrote, “#BlackWarrantOnNetflix is a gripping adaptation of life within Tihar's walls, told through the eyes of a jailer. The cast delivers outstanding performances, bringing their characters to life with remarkable finesse. Hats off to the makers for crafting a binge-worthy show! Thoroughly enjoyed it.”

“#BlackWarrantOnNetflix is brilliant and the makers have kept it as real as possible. The seven part series picks the most sensational cases and is worth bingeing. This particular scene is among the many standout ones in the series,” another user wrote.

A third fan commented, “It's freaking January and #BlackWarrantOnNetflix is already one of the best shows of the year. So thematically dense and resonant prison drama exploring the unique ecosystem of the prison system.”

Rahul Bhat & Zahaan Kapoor deserve a standing ovation! My expectations were high, and they delivered. I've said this before, but it bears repeating—we need true performers, and Rahul and Zahan prove they are just that in Black Warrant!@itsRahulBhat @netflix @NetflixIndia — Iraa Paul (@paul_iraa) January 11, 2025

Another comment reads, “Just finished watching Black Warrant on Netflix. While the series is engaging, the book by Sunil Gupta offers a much deeper, more emotional exploration of controversial hangings.”

A review reads, “Binged it in one go...If you are looking for a crime thriller series this is the one...casting acting music cinematography direction everything was perfect Black warrant is a must watch. Return of Bingeable Indian content on Netflix finally and that too by Motwane.”

While hailing the series, one wrote, “After a long wait, I finally stumbled upon a captivating series on Netflix, ‘Black Warrant', which not only kept me entertained but also offered a revealing glimpse into life behind bars, much like 'Khaaki' had done earlier.”

“#BlackWarrantOnNetflix is gripping from start to finish, with brilliant performances, a tight screenplay, and direction. Every other technical department gives firm support. #VikramadityaMotwane proves once again that he knows his craft too well! Highly recommend,” one X user shared.

#BlackWarrantOnNetflix is gripping from start to finish, with brilliant performances, a tight screenplay, and direction. Every other technical department gives firm support. #VikramadityaMotwane proves once again that he knows his craft too well! Highly recommend. 👏 — Arshhhh (@ArshTanwar2) January 13, 2025

A netizen hailed Zahan and shared, “Rahul Bhat & Zahaan Kapoor deserve a standing ovation! My expectations were high, and they delivered. I've said this before, but it bears repeating—we need true performers, and Rahul and Zahaan prove they are just that in Black Warrant!”

About Black Warrant

Created by Vikramaditya Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, Black Warrant is set in the 1980s and portrays life inside Tihar Jail. It is loosely based on the non-fiction book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer, written by Sunil Gupta. Gupta, who was once the superintendent of Tihar Jail, shares his firsthand experiences of overseeing the executions of notorious criminals like kidnappers Billa-Ranga and Kashmiri separatist Maqbool Bhat.