The popular Netflix series 'Adolescence' may be getting a sequel as Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment, is in early talks with Netflix

A snip from the series. Picture Courtesy/Netflix's Instagram account

Listen to this article Brad Pitt eyes sequel to Netflix's hit miniseries 'Adolescence' x 00:00

The popular Netflix series 'Adolescence' may be getting a sequel as Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B Entertainment, is in early talks with Netflix and director Philip Barantini for what could become a second season of the British crime drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a recent interview with Deadline, Plan B co-presidents Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner shared that they are discussing the "next version" of the story with Barantini. The first season was co-created by actor Stephen Graham and writer Jack Thorne. Gardner said they want to expand the story without losing what made it special. Kleiner added they hope Graham and Thorne will return for the sequel.

"Phil's style of doing the episodes in one take is not a gimmick. It's very much in conversation with the subject matter," Dede Gardner told Deadline.

"In early conversations with Stephen and Jack, they were talking about how it's too easy to look away. You can look away from the school, you can look away from the police station, you can look away from the counseling, you can look away from the family. In that kind of prismatic way of viewing, you can duck the issue. So our theory was, what would happen if you couldn't look away? And will that make the subject embed in you in a different way? That was a thrilling thing," he added.

Meanwhile, the popular crime miniseries 'Adolescence' is still going strong on Netflix, as the British show has now reached the fourth spot on Netflix's Most Popular English TV list, climbing from ninth place just last week, reported Deadline.

According to the publication, from March 31 to April 6, the show pulled in another 17.8 million views, indicating that viewers are still hooked on it even a month after its release.

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini.

The four-episode series follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering a female classmate. What also makes the series a masterclass is that each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take.

Graham, who is the co-creator of the show, also plays Eddie Miller, the father of the accused Jamie Miller.

The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and performances.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever