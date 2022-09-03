Breaking News
Case Toh Banta Hai! Sara Ali Khan: I make sure to not work more than 5 days a week

Updated on: 03 September,2022 12:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The Bollywood starlet who is known for posting funny knock-knock and Namaste Darshakon videos on social media, was at her hilarious best as she showcased her comic side with face off with one of the characters on the show.

Sara Ali Khan. Pic- PR


Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released a fresh new episode of India’s first weekly courtroom comedy reality show, 'Case Toh Banta Hai' featuring the talented and effervescent Sara Ali Khan. The Bollywood starlet who is known for posting funny knock-knock and Namaste Darshakon videos on social media, was at her hilarious best as she showcased her comic side with face off with one of the characters on the show.
 
During interrogation, Janta Ka Lawyer, Riteish Deshmukh asked her, “Sara ji vacations aur break ek insaan ke mental aur physical health ke liye kitna important hota hai?” To which Sara Ali Khan replied “Bahut bahut important hota hai, I make sure main saal mein kam se kam do vacations par jaaun aur main ek hafte mein paanch din se zyada kaam nahi karti hoon (It's very important. I make sure to take at least two vacations in a year and not work more than five days  week”.


The latest episode featuring Sara Ali Khan as the celebrity guest was high on humor and entertainment as she was defending all the Atrangi Ilzaams.Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also features Kusha Kapila as the judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. Catch all the fun in the episode streaming for free this Friday, September 2, on Amazon miniTV – on Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.


