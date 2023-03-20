Breaking News
Mumbai: As crowds and heat soar, no new AC trains for city this summer
Mumbai: Raped by teacher, brave girl juggles police apathy and SSC exams
Mumbai: Only hospital patients to be tested for H3N2
Mumbai: Finally, census for stray dogs to get underway
Maharashtra: For first time in 30 years, a three-pronged threat for the Thackerays
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Ayesha Kanga gets her foot in the door

Ayesha Kanga gets her foot in the door

Updated on: 20 March,2023 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Class actor on punching above her weight to bag role of her choice in show

Ayesha Kanga gets her foot in the door

Ayesha Kanga


While she may now be delighted to learn that her performance was appreciated, Class actor Ayesha Kanga’s appointment to the show required a fair deal of persistent effort. “I binge-watched all three seasons of Elite [the Spanish show on which the series is based], and fell in love with the character of Lu. But, I was selected to reprise Carla. I begged the makers to let me play Lu. I tested for [both] roles, and sent it to the casting directors.” 


Impressed by her portrayals, the makers had her pick the character she’d like to play. “I could have ended up losing the project. It was nice of the makers to have let a newcomer decide what she wanted.” 



Part two, she says, is currently being penned. “We haven’t been told when we will roll, but I am looking forward to seeing how Yashika’s story will progress. I am excited to see her grow. Now is her time,” she signs off.


Also Read: Everything you need to know about Netflix series ‘Class’

Web Series Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK