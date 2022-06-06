Breaking News
Mumbai: Self-test kits, a challenge for BMC yet again
Hassle-free ride on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway this monsoon
Mumbai: Drop in temperature during monsoon will lead to surge in Covid-19 cases, say experts
Death threat row: Was someone watching Salim Khan's movements?
Uttarakhand: Death toll in Uttarkashi bus accident rises to 25
ED raids Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain's residence in connection with hawala transactions
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Cop reports to duty

Cop reports to duty

Updated on: 06 June,2022 07:34 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Revealing his police officer look in Brown, Surya Sharma thrilled to team up with Karisma in web series

Cop reports to duty

Sharma in the show; (right) Kapoor


Ardent viewers of Undekhi will know Surya Sharma as the ruthless Rinku. The actor, who is fast becoming popular in the OTT world, is currently shooting for Abhinay Deo’s web series, Brown. The crime drama — based on Abheek Barua’s book, City of Death — will see Sharma as a cop for the first time in his career. “I have always wanted to play a cop. That was one of the many reasons I said yes to Brown,” says Sharma, sharing his look from the Zee Studios’ production. 

Set in Kolkata, the series reportedly revolves around a female cop who has to investigate the brutal murder of a young woman. Deo has brought together an eclectic cast — from Karisma Kapoor to Soni Razdan and the inimitable Helen. While the director conducted multiple workshops with the cast, Sharma also interacted with cops to bring nuances to his character. He adds, “The chance to work with Abhinay sir, and the likes of Helenji and Karisma was too good an opportunity to pass up. Shooting for Brown has been a great learning so far.”





Show full article

karisma kapoor Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK