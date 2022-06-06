Cop reports to duty

Revealing his police officer look in Brown, Surya Sharma thrilled to team up with Karisma in web series

Sharma in the show; (right) Kapoor

Ardent viewers of Undekhi will know Surya Sharma as the ruthless Rinku. The actor, who is fast becoming popular in the OTT world, is currently shooting for Abhinay Deo’s web series, Brown. The crime drama — based on Abheek Barua’s book, City of Death — will see Sharma as a cop for the first time in his career. “I have always wanted to play a cop. That was one of the many reasons I said yes to Brown,” says Sharma, sharing his look from the Zee Studios’ production.

Set in Kolkata, the series reportedly revolves around a female cop who has to investigate the brutal murder of a young woman. Deo has brought together an eclectic cast — from Karisma Kapoor to Soni Razdan and the inimitable Helen. While the director conducted multiple workshops with the cast, Sharma also interacted with cops to bring nuances to his character. He adds, “The chance to work with Abhinay sir, and the likes of Helenji and Karisma was too good an opportunity to pass up. Shooting for Brown has been a great learning so far.”

