Cops go into overdrive before break

Updated on: 28 May,2022 07:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Sidharth-Rohit wrap up Mumbai leg of Indian Police Force with action scenes; to resume shoot in July in north India

Cops go into overdrive before break

A still from the show’s teaser


There has been much intrigue around Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force ever since the filmmaker announced his maiden web series. Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi have been busy filming the Amazon Prime Video offering in pockets of Mumbai since mid-April. It has now been learnt that the team concluded its Mumbai schedule yesterday, following a three-day shoot at a lounge in Parel.

Rohit ShettyRohit Shetty




A source reveals, “Some high-octane combat sequences were shot over the past three days. Rohit has now called for a long break as he heads out to Cape Town to host the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.”


