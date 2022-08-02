DC Comics 'The Flash' to end with Season 9

With the ninth season, 'The Flash' becomes one of the longest-running shows on The CW

Still from Flash/ Pic-Instagram

One of DC Comics' most loved characters 'The Flash' is all set to end with its upcoming ninth season on The CW. According to Variety, Production on Season 9 of the beloved DC series is set to begin in September, with the final season slated to debut in 2023. The season will consist of 13 episodes.

Eric Wallace, the producer of 'The Flash' stated, "Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humour, and spectacle. Now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week.

Also Read: Amazon Prime Video Acquires Streaming Rights To New Dc Comic Titles

Wallace expressed his gratitude towards all the cast and crew members for making the show popular, and said, "So, as we get ready to honour the show's incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make 'The Flash' such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world."

With the ninth season, 'The Flash' becomes one of the longest-running shows on The CW. "Supernatural," by comparison, ran for 15 seasons but began its run on The WB before it became The CW. "The Flash" began airing on CW after the switch, airing its first episode in 2014.

Along with this, the show becomes DC Comics' longest-running show on The CW followed by 'Arrow' with eight seasons and 'Legends of Tomorrow' with seven seasons. With it now ending, the only current DC shows on The CW are 'Superman & Lois','Stargirl', and the upcoming 'Gotham Knights' series, Variety reported.

The previous season of 'The Flash' starred Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton, and Brandon McKnight in prominent roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever