Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

It seems filmmaker Neeraj Pandey has hinted at a possible cameo by former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming Netflix series 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter.' During the trailer launch event in Kolkata on Wednesday, Pandey was asked by a media person about the rumors of Ganguly's appearance in the crime drama. Though Pandey did not say much, he responded with a chuckle, "As far as Sourav is concerned... keep looking."

Neeraj Pandey, who created the series, also shared that his personal connection to Kolkata played a role in choosing the city as the backdrop for this new installment. "I was born and brought up in Kolkata. This played an important role in me choosing Kolkata for the second chapter in the series... there was a personal bias," he said.

The series, directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray, is a follow-up to Pandey's 2022 show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter. Set in Kolkata in the early 2000s, it tells the story of an IPS officer fighting crime, corruption, and political power.

Talking about the trailer, it showcases the struggles of the officer, who dares to challenge the powerful figures controlling the system. The show is co-written by Neeraj Pandey, Debatma Mandal, and Samrat Chakraborty.

The series features an ensemble cast of Bengali cinema stars, including Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeet, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Saswata Chatterjee. The series is also the first Hindi drama to have an entirely Bengali cast. Khakee: The Bengal Chapter will premiere on Netflix on March 20.

