Docu-series on Trump to feature last election

The documentary titled Trump: Unprecedented is set to stream on July 10

A still from the series

Trump: Unprecedented, the highly anticipated and sought-after documentary that features never-before-seen footage of former US President Donald Trump and his family will be released on July 10.

The docu-series show footage during the final six weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign and the reactions of the Trump family to the outcome of the election.

The series is created by AJH Films and Alex Holder. The three-part docu-series reveals unfiltered sit-down interviews with President Trump and his family, including daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, sons Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, as well as insights from the journalists who covered the events as they unfolded.

With unparalleled access, including the last interview the former President gave during his time at the White House, Trump: Unprecedented presents a timely look at recent history and is set to stream on discovery+.

