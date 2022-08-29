Duranga, Crime Stories, Rangbaaz: 5 crime thrillers to binge-watch this season

If you are someone who likes mystery and be at the edge of your seat trying to figure out what’s going to happen next, then here are some suggestions that you must take to satiate your hunger for content

Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world, watching ones’ favourite series on some of the prominent streaming platforms has risen by leaps and bounds. Most of these platforms have a mix of shows, films and some classics. But what we have also seen is that they also cater to the audience needs of various genres such as thriller, comedy, mystery, tragedy, action, and romance. So, if you are someone who likes mystery and be at the edge of your seat trying to figure out what’s going to happen next, then here are some suggestions that you must take to satiate your hunger for content. Let’s look at 5 series which will leave you on a cliff-hanger by the end of the series:

Duranga [ZEE5]

An official Indian remake of the Korean web series Flower of Evil, the key protagonists of the series include Samit Patel played by Glushan Devaiah, a homemaker & artist while Drashtri Dhami plays Iraa Jaykar Patel, a detective involved with the crime branch of Mumbai Police. The premise revolves the relationship of Ira and Samit. Hiding a twisted past, Sammit maintains a facade of a perfect husband to his Inspector wife, Ira. With a series of twists and turns, Ira begins investigating multiple gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, twenty years after his suicide.

Pataal Lok [Amazon Prime Video]

The series revolves around an Hathiram Chaudhry (Jaideep Ahlawat), an Inspector in the Crime Branch of Delhi Police and his attempt to find the reason as to why the murder of Sanjeev Mehra (Kabi), a prominent journalist was attempted by a group of five from varied backgrounds.

Crime Stories: India detectives [Netflix]

Bengaluru might be famous for its swanky malls, IT parks, watering holes and glimmering nightlife. However, there is also a murky face of the city that remains largely unknown to the rest of the nation. The series follows police officers of the city in their attempt to uncover some of the most complex murder mysteries and a detailed inside working of the protectors of law.

Unsolved Mysteries [Netflix]

A docu-drama series, that majorly revolves around the real cases of unknown disappearances, shocking murders and paranormal encounters that people have had come across in the western world.

Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti [ZEE5]

Season 3 chronicles the rise and fall of gangster-turned-politician Harun Shah Ali Baig (Vineet Kumar Singh), also known as Saheb, who was both respected and despised in Bihar. Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti is based on the true story of a gangster turned politician and how he went on to become one of the state's most powerful leaders.

