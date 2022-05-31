Embracing the love for felines

Conquering her fear of cats, Sai Tamhankar on how the series Pet Puraan changed her mind

A still from the series

In a world where people are desperate to have a lineage, more and more couples are opting to not have children. While the subject has often sparked a debate, Sai Tamhankar’s recent outing Pet Puraan sheds light on this conflict and brings out a unique approach. In conversation with mid-day, the Marathi actor talks about the changing times and why urban couples prefer to become pet parents. Not one to be embroiled in debates, Tamhankar says, “My only agenda has been to live and let live. I think it is easy to judge somebody [who opts to not have children]. However, someone has to take responsibility and say that there are enough people on this planet. I know a lot of people from my generation who don’t want kids by choice. Things are changing now, and I think having pets is a major part of that change.”

The SonyLIV offering, directed by Dnyanesh Zoting, revolves around a modern-day working couple, who choose to not have children, while their respective families hope that they take a more traditional approach to complete their family. Undeterred by family pressure, the couple adopts a dog and cat instead. Having to face her fear of cats, the decision to come on board was not an easy one for Tamhankar. “I have always been a dog lover. I used to fear cats because I had no experience with them. However, this web series changed everything. I have now adopted a cat,” explains the actor, adding that it was Zoting who dispelled her fears. Tamhankar also confesses that shooting with a cat and dog was not an easy experience. “I got bitten and scratched everywhere, but it is like having a baby. It is a wonderful experience.”

Digital entertainment is growing, and at a fast rate. While the content in Hindi has been ruling the roost, regional projects are slowly “grabbing eyeballs”. “A lot of Marathi content is exploring different genres and subjects. I am sure within a year or two, we will also have a variety of content.”

