Exclusive! Darshan Raval: Monsoon songs have become a ritual

Darshan has just released his latest track 'Baarishon Mein'

Baarishon Mein/PR image

Darshan Raval who has made it a point to release a monsoon track every year since 2015, has just released his latest track 'Baarishon Mein,' that is his eighth monsoon song. The popular singer joined mid-day.com for an exclusive chat!

Speaking about his latest track Darshan says, "I genuinely love this season and started making these songs only for that reason. I got immense love for the first song itself 'Ishq Chadha Hai.' Then I started doing it every year and it's now become a ritual. My fans will be disappointed if I don't do it." He adds, "I love the sound of rain and I'm very peaceful during this season because throughout the year we travel for concerts but monsoon is when I spend time with myself and make most of my songs."

Sharing all the love he receives from his 'Blue family' the singer says, "It feels great, they have been giving me so much love and support for years. It makes me work everyday to be a better version of myself. The reminder that there are people who are going to love you, no matter what is the greatest thing for an artiste."

Even though he has had hits like 'Chogada' from Loveyatri and 'Kamariya' from Mitron, Darshan makes it a point to balance Hindi film music and independent music. "Even when I was doing a reality show, I always wanted to make my own music. I got popular because of the song I had written which was 'Pehli Mohabbat.' Singing for Bollywood is fun but making a song is more personal and my fans also connect with it. I love both because eventually it's music, in films I'm singing for an actor and here it's all my emotions."

Also Read: Exclusive: 'It was great jamming with Darshan Raval for Tere Siva Jag Mein,' says Shilpa Rao