Updated on: 17 June,2022 01:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Iqbal Khan and Donal Bisht from 'Doon Kaand' join mid-day.com

Exclusive! Iqbal Khan: I'm a sucker for love stories and chick flicks

Iqbal Khan


The cast of 'Doon Kaand' on Voot, Iqbal Khan and Donal Bisht, joined mid-day.com to talk about their new web series and much more!

'Doon Kaand' is a suspense thriller and when asked if the actors are a fan of the genre in real life, Iqbal says, "I'm a sucker for love stories. I like the good chick flicks, not the typical ones. Sometimes it's good to change the genre and get into a thriller. Right now the mood of the entire world is thriller. Everyone's making thrillers, watching thrillers and living thrillers."




Speaking about what he misses most from his growing up years, the actor adds, "When you are a kid, what is going to happen tomorrow never crosses your mind. It's magic! I want to achieve that."


