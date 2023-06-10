Exclusive video! Arshad Warsi: I would rather be underrated than an overrated actor

Breaking News
Updated on: 10 June,2023 09:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Arshad Warsi features in 'Asur 2'

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
'Asur 2' lead and popular film actor Arshad Warsi got into a candid chat with mid-day.com. Find out all about the actor's upcoming projects, why he does not enjoy doing television, his take on Gen Z and much more. The series airs on JioCinema.



Speaking about how he came on board Arshad revealed, "The then producer wanted me. I unfortunately was very busy with other work. He wanted me to hear it and thank God I did! I couldn't get it out of my head and told my manager that. She did some magic and that is how it happened. I was so excited about the story and so was the rest of the country, so I was pretty sure about part 2." He adds that the series doesn't make things easy for the audience. "It doesn't treat them like fools. It engages you with it's intelligent screenplay and story. It makes you think and after watching the series everyone is coming up with their theory which is so exciting. It shows how involved the audience is."


Speaking about his love for OTT and films, the actor said, "I enjoy films and OTT, I did not enjoy television much though I tried it once. Unfortunately on television it's not about quality but quantity of work. That becomes a problem for me because you cannot rush."

When quizzed about what kind of content he enjoys watching as a viewer himself he said, "I am a good old commercial watching guy. I want to watch Pathaan and Mission Impossible."

His fans often refer to him as an underrated actor. Reacting to the same Arshad told mid-day.com, "It's better to be underrated than overrated but that's absolutely fine. I have got way more than I asked for or probably deserve. It would be nice to do more work and good work with better makers." He adds that when he is isn't working he truly enjoys sitting at home and doing nothing. "I enjoy spending time with my kids, though they don't want to spend time with me," he says jokingly.

Watch video to know more!

 

