What's new on OTT this week? Mani Ratnam's latest magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, the second season of Asur and new titles like Scoop and School of Lies

Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II and second season of Asur are streaming now on OTT

Listen to this article What's new on OTT: Ponniyin Selvan II, Asur 2, School of Lies and Scoop x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Ponniyin Selvan: II releases on OTT on Mani Ratnam`s birthday Hansal Mehta`s crime drama Scoop releases on Netflix Asur Season 2 out on JioCinema

On Mani Ratnam's birthday, June 2, Amazon Prime Video has released the sequel to his magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan digitally. A visual spectacle, PS-II picks up from the edge-of-the-seat climax of the first film, which is also currently available on the OTT platform. Season 2 of the psychological mystery thriller Asur has also released on JioCinema today, while Disney+ Hotstar has come up with a new show, called School of Lies.

Here are more details on what's streaming now on OTT:

ADVERTISEMENT

Ponniyin Selvan: II (Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam and produced under his banner of Madras Talkies, along with Subaskaran Allirajah's LycaProductions, the epic historical fantasy adventure-drama is based on the exceptional novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy. A sequel to the 2022 blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: I, the film features a distinguished and acclaimed ensemble cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar, Jayaram, Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban in pivotal roles. Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories around the world will be able to stream the film in Tamil, with dubs available in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Asur Season 2 (JioCinema)

The psychological mystery thriller, Asur Season 2, that released on June 1, became an immediate sensation, leaving viewers intrigued with its gripping storyline. Following the success of the opening three episodes, fans of the captivating thriller series from across the country pleaded with the platform to release the balance episodes at one go. The series has been trending continuously on social media for the past 3 days. Such has been the fervour, that JioCinema has now decided to go ‘fan-first’ in its approach and give in to the crazy fandom. The platform is releasing the balance 5 episodes also today. Asur Season 2 which was earlier slated for ‘one episode a day’, is available Free on JioCinema.

School of Lies (Disney+ Hotstar)

School of Lies is a drama thriller set in the fictional Dalton Town, surrounded by hills where a young 12-year-old boy goes missing from a private boarding school RISE, and the subsequent domino effect it causes as the truth is only as complex, as simple. A tale of shame, anger and grief, the narrative explores various stakeholders as the mystery unfolds- young boys on the cusp of adulthood, an ageing teacher with a terrible secret, a distant counsellor with a moral conflict and a panicking mother in denial. School of Lies is also the story of two young explorers as they discover life and magic. It all collides over 8 episodes to reveal a stunning secret.

Scoop (Netflix)

When drive, determination, and the never-ending chase to break the Scoop - breaks the journalist, a harrowing sequence of events follows. Netflix dropped the trailer for Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime drama - Scoop today. The gripping trailer for Scoop showcases society’s rush to judgment as Jagruti, a headline-writing journalist is caught between the nexus of the police, the underworld, and the media. One single phone call sets off a chain of events. Inspired by real events and Jigna Vora’s memoir, Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison - the series is produced by Matchbox Shots and created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul. The genre-defining drama series premiered on Netflix on June 2.

Manifest Season 4 Part 2 (Netflix)

The final episodes for Manifest have landed on Netflix. Following the events of Season 4 Part 1, the second part will see Ben and the others try to stop Angelina for good as the Death Date draws nearer. Netflix shared the first nine minutes of Part 2. The American supernatural drama series is created by Jeff Rake. It centers on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner who suddenly reappear after being presumed dead for five and a half years. It stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J. R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long, Holly Taylor, Daryl Edwards, and Ty Doran.