Katie Leung. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Harry Potter star Katie Leung joins the cast of Bridgerton Season 4 x 00:00

Katie Leung, who is best known for her role as Cho Chang in the 'Harry Potter' series, joined the cast of the upcoming fourth season of the popular series Bridgerton.

Netflix, on September 16, announced that production has officially started in London. Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha will star as Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek in the new season. The show will also introduce new characters, including Katie Leung, known for her role in the Harry Potter films, who will play Lady Araminta Gun.

Leung, 37, will play Lady Araminta Gun, a character described as "twice married and twice widowed." Her two daughters, Rosamund Li (played by Michelle Mao) and Posy Li (played by Isabella Wei), are making their debut on the marriage market this season. Lady Araminta is "feeling the pressure to get at least one of [her girls] married off," with Rosamund setting her sights on Benedict Bridgerton.

Leung first appeared in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and later developed a romance with Harry Potter in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, although Harry ultimately ended up with Ginny Weasley by the series' end.

Season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton's love story. Benedict is described as "loath to settle down" despite his brothers Anthony and Colin being "both happily married." Most of the cast from the previous season will return, but Simone Ashley, who plays Viscountess Kate Bridgerton, is not confirmed for the upcoming season.

A source told PEOPLE that Ashley, 29, "adores her Bridgerton family and cast and would be happy to come back at any point if storyline allows."

Seasons 1-3 of Bridgerton and its spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, are available for streaming on Netflix. All eight Harry Potter movies can be streamed on HBO Max.

