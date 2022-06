The actress posed in a stylish green swimsuit

Hina Khan/Instagram

Actor Hina Khan took to Instagram to share pictures from a day by the beach in Abu Dhabi. The actress sizzled in stylish green swimsuit. She opted for swimwear by Shivan and Narresh, featuring a cutout on the waist and one-shoulder detail. She paired the sexy beachwear with white-framed sunglasses and a multicoloured stole.

