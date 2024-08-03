Actor Vijay Varma is all set to be seen headlining a gripping series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza

A still from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Actor Vijay Varma is all set to be seen headlining a gripping series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'.

The project, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, will be released on Netflix on August 29.

On Saturday, the makers also unveiled the teaser.

As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

In the coming months, Vijay will also be seen in the crime drama series 'Matka King'.

The official synopsis of 'Matka King' reads, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite."

The series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

