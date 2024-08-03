Breaking News
ATS busts illegal telephone exchange aiding terrorist activities, one held
Mumbai: 19-year-old mechanic held for stealing 3 sports bikes
US Election: Kamla Harris officially secures Democratic nomination for president
Wayanad survivors struggle, support system ramps up
New shelters for stray animals in Bandra, Khar and Santacruz
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Release date of Vijay Varmas IC 814 The Kandahar Hijack out watch teaser

Release date of Vijay Varma's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' out, watch teaser

Updated on: 03 August,2024 01:13 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Actor Vijay Varma is all set to be seen headlining a gripping series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack', which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and Dia Mirza

Release date of Vijay Varma's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' out, watch teaser

A still from IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Listen to this article
Release date of Vijay Varma's 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' out, watch teaser
x
00:00

Actor Vijay Varma is all set to be seen headlining a gripping series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'.


The project, which also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur, Vijay Varma, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Patralekhaa, Amrita Puri, Anupam Tripathi, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, will be released on Netflix on August 29.



On Saturday, the makers also unveiled the teaser.


As per the makers, the "six-episode series thrusts you into the nerve-wracking reality faced by passengers and crew trapped at 30,000 feet. With every moment steeped in tension, the series follows a relentless team in India racing against time, deciphering the hijackers' ominous demands, and fighting against the odds to ensure the safe return of everyone on board."

IC-814 was hijacked by five terrorists on December 24, 1999, 40 minutes after it took off from Kathmandu. The aircraft carrying about 180 passengers remained hostage for seven days and flew from Kathmandu to Amritsar and then to Lahore. It was re-fuelled in Lahore and left for Dubai. From Dubai, it went to Taliban-controlled Kandahar, where all the passengers were released on December 31, 2000.

In the coming months, Vijay will also be seen in the crime drama series 'Matka King'.

The official synopsis of 'Matka King' reads, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'.This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite."

The series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover, and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

vijay varma naseeruddin shah dia mirza patralekha Web Series

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK