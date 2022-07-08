Ieshaan Sehgaal on Baarishein: The song turned out to be effortless as Miesha Iyer and I share great chemistry

The ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestant has teamed up with Miesha Iyer for the song

A still from Baarishein

Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal is all set to entertain the audience with a new music video titled ‘Baarishein’. The ‘Bigg Boss 15’ star has teamed up with Miesha Iyer for the song.

Ieshaan, took to his social media to share the teaser of his new music video. The intriguing teaser will capture your attention as it features Ieshaan and Miesha, who will be seen romancing each other engulfing the season of love via #Baarishein

Talking about his experience shooting for the song Ieshaan stated, “Well definitely the song is perfect for the season as monsoon is starting and the name of our song is #Baarishein There’s no major concept behind it but it’s definitely one of the most romantic song of the year and this is one of the most awaited song for #Mieshaan fans. We are very very keen to workout and the release of the song as it’s very special and honestly it didn’t require a lot of efforts infact it was very effortless as Miesha and I we both carry great chemistry and we can’t wait for the audience to see it.”