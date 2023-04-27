Isha Talwar joins 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo', celebrates rise of women-led roles in OTT

Isha, who features in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, on her year-long wait to find a show that would surpass her last release, Mirzapur

A still from the series

The OTT boom has brought with it many positive changes. Isha Talwar believes the rise in author-backed roles for women is its biggest boon. As she joins Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan and Angira Dhar in Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, the actor couldn’t be happier. “There does exist the heroine syndrome. But with OTT, thankfully, that is changing. You have diverse characters, and don’t have to necessarily fit into the damsel-in-distress template,” says Talwar, who recently featured in Mirzapur.

Given the crime drama’s immense popularity, Talwar was aware that she would have to follow it up with a web series that surpassed it. Creator-director Homi Adajania’s Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo, which sees the women of a family, led by the matriarch, take charge of the otherwise male-dominated world of drugs and unapologetically run a cartel, seemed like the perfect answer. “I waited for a year after Mirzapur to do something that I [felt strongly about], that was better than Mirzapur. This show felt [promising]. Homi sent me a gazillion voice notes about the character, and I was fairly excited about the brief given to me,” she says of the Disney+ Hotstar offering.