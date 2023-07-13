Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC mulls hike in civic fines
Mumbai: Everything wrong with our roads in five frames
Mumbai: Civic engineers upset over selection of AMCs
Thane: Craters on Kopri ROB filled after mid-day expose
Mumbai: 28-year-old dies after being dragged by dumper
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Ishwak Singh The underwater sequence was particularly demanding

Ishwak Singh: The underwater sequence was particularly demanding

Updated on: 13 July,2023 07:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Hiren Kotwani | hiren.kotwani@mid-day.com

Top

With a sequence in Adhura depicting an underwater struggle, actor Ishwak breaks down how he trained to hold his breath for a long duration

Ishwak Singh: The underwater sequence was particularly demanding

Ishwak Singh

Listen to this article
Ishwak Singh: The underwater sequence was particularly demanding
x
00:00

A well-made horror offering relies not on thrills and jump scares, but on a taut story and solid performances to make an impact. Ishwak Singh knew that being part of the supernatural thriller, Adhura—that revolves around an elite boarding school, which hides a dark secret—would require fair emotional prep, but Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee’s directorial venture demanded intense physical prep as well.


The scene was shot in January, after prep of over a week
The scene was shot in January, after prep of over a week


In a pivotal sequence in the series, Singh’s character Adhiraj is dragged into the depths of a swimming pool while he fights an evil force. Before the sequence was shot in January this year, the actor underwent specialised training with swimming coach Brij Lal for over a week at a private club in Mumbai. During these lessons, Singh—who learnt swimming in his childhood— was trained to hold his breath underwater for a long duration, and pick up techniques that would depict his struggle in the pool. 


The six-minute sequence was shot in two parts, in Mumbai and Dehradun. The actor recounts, “The character I portray presented unique challenges. The underwater sequence was particularly demanding, but I was determined to give it my best. I received exceptional guidance and training, which helped me execute the scene with conviction.” The Amazon Prime Video offering, which also stars Rasika Dugal and Rahul Dev, marks Singh’s second series this year after the acclaimed Rocket Boys 2.

Ishwak Singh Rasika Dugal rahul dev bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK