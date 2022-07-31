Vijay Maurya on working with young talents in 'Crash Course': It was both fun and challenging

"All of them are fabulous actors. We first started off with the workshops, I observed who has that grasping power and the spark in them, these were all challenging from day 1 till the trailer launch

The trailer of Amazon Prime Video’s much-awaited original drama series 'Crash Course' has come as a big treat for the audience as a sneak peek into the world of students' life. While the series is well studded with a young talented star cast, it certainly came as a challenge and fun for the director Vijay Maurya to get his hand on these young talents.

While the series features veteran actor Annu Kapoor along with eight fresh faces - Mohit Solanki, Hridhu Haroon, Anushka Kaushik, Riddhi Kumar, Bhavesh Balchandani, Aryan Singh, Hetal Gada, and Anvesha Vij, the director Vijay Maurya was seen speaking about his experience while directing them "It was both fun and challenging, working with such young talents you have to get into their zone and mold them into the character you want them to play. The first two days it was very difficult, but on 3rd and 4th day I was relieved that I am getting what Manish has described in the script. So it was both fun and challenging".

"All of them are fabulous actors. We first started off with the workshops, I observed who has that grasping power and the spark in them, these were all challenging from day 1 till the trailer launch. Now that we have left it to the universe and waiting for the audience's response. We have music also in the show from love songs to others, luckily we had Nagraj Rathinam as our DOP and in music, we had A V Prafullchandra who literally did magic with his music. So in every department, it was challenging but fun". He further added.

Crash Course will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from August 5, 2022, in India and across 240 other countries and territories worldwide.

