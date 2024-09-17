Karan Johar to host Indian adaptation of The Traitors, a game of trust and deception

Karan Johar to host Indian adaptation of The Traitors. It is the ultimate game of trust and deception that challenges the intellect, wit, and strategic prowess of its players as they compete for the large cash jackpot

Prime Video has announced the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed ultimate game of trust and deception, 'The Traitors'. Collaborating with leading independent distributor All3Media International for the local adaptation of IDTV’s BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format that is produced by BBC Studios India Productions, Prime Video India will showcase the unscripted Original reality show.

What is the reality show 'The Traitors' all about?

The thrilling and captivating Original series is the ultimate game of trust and deception that challenges the intellect, wit, and strategic prowess of its players as they compete for the large cash jackpot. 20 players arrive at a royal palace, hoping to win the accumulated cash bounty that is amassed through various physical and psychological missions carried out by them. Players will be identified as ‘innocents’, but unbeknownst to them, a few from their midst will be the ‘traitors’, carefully and secretly chosen at the beginning of the show by the host. In a game of vicious twists and turns, cold-hearted deception, and constant manipulations, the traitors will need to eliminate the innocents… unless the innocents are able to identify them before it’s too late! The Indian adaptation of The Traitors promises to make for an entertaining and nail-biting watch for audiences all across.

What Karan Johar has to say about hosting another reality show

“Unscripted content continues to be a key focus for us at Prime Video, as we have witnessed an exponential growth in the consumption, attention, and appreciation for our unscripted Original library, most recently Angry Young Men and Follow Kar Lo Yaar, amongst many others,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “In our journey of introducing highly compelling and bingeable unscripted content, The Traitors marks a significant milestone for Prime Video. It is a unique reality format that has enthralled a global audience in various regions and languages. An exciting show like this requires an equally exciting host. We are thrilled to have Karan Johar host and commandeer the show. Who better than him to amp up the drama and entertainment! We're delighted to collaborate with All3Media International, IDTV and RTL, and BBC Studios India Productions to bring the Indian adaptation of the show to our audience, who we believe will thoroughly enjoy this format."

Adding another feather to his hat, host Karan Johar said, “The Traitors is one of the most watched reality series, with its popularity growing all over the world as the audience laps up the riveting drama and entertainment. Having watched the UK and US versions, I have become an avid fan of the format and am in awe of Claudia Winkleman and Alan Cumming, who are so marvelous in the way they host their respective shows with poise yet suspenseful theatrics that leave you at the edge of your seat. Building on the very successful relationship with Prime Video, I am thrilled to take on the mantle as the host for the Indian adaptation of the show. And the 20 players on the show are in for an unforgettable and unpredictable journey, especially with me operating in the shadows.”

The success of The Traitors

Since its launch in the Netherlands on RTL 4 in 2021, the format has proved its international appeal with over 25 adaptations and numerous returning seasons. Hit international adaptations of the format include the Emmy winning US version for NBC Universal’s streaming service Peacock and BBC One’s BAFTA winning version in the UK, which drew in 8 million viewers for the season 2 finale. The US versions will return for a third season and UK version has been commissioned for a fourth season and celebrity version.

A multi-award-winning ratings hit, The Traitors was recently named as K7’s format of the year in 2024 and the format was awarded C21’s International Format Award for Best Host of a Television Format. Previously the Dutch version "De Verraders" received the Rose d'Or award "Golden Rose" for best Reality and Factual Entertainment. A successful line of merchandise is also available for The Traitors.