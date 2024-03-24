Leading the charge in Jai Mehta’s Lootere, Vivek Gomber discusses show’s larger than life setting as he dabbles in action for the thriller

The opportunity to experience new things is what thrills an actor. So when Vivek Gomber got the break to feature in a larger-than-life setting, play a flamboyant protagonist, and perform heavy-duty action, it was a no-brainer. “As a young man, you always want to do action,” laughs the actor who is set to feature in creator Hansal Mehta and director Jai Mehta’s thriller drama Lootere.

The Disney+ Hotstar series is about the hijacking of an Indian ship by Somali pirates. To Gomber, who is known for his work in films like Court (2014) and Sir (2018), it was exciting that he was being trusted to headline the show. “I had never been offered a chance to play something like this before. To be in a thriller that offers action and to have the responsibility of being a prominent character in the narrative [is exciting]. [Doing] a larger-than-life project is new for me,” says the actor, adding that while he is leading the charge, Lootere is not a one-man show.

The show also features Rajat Kapoor, Amruta Khanvilkar, and Deepak Tijori. “It’s a collective story,” says Gomber, adding, “My character is not doing everything on his own. All the tracks in the show are important. The world of this show is the actual star. I don’t think our audience has seen this kind of tapestry on their screens.”