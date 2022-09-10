Breaking News
Yakub Memon grave beautification: CM Eknath Shinde assures strict action
Nanded to be first stop in Maharashtra for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra
Queen Elizabeth II dies, King Charles III succeeds
Maharashtra records 955 Covid-19 cases, four deaths
Mumbai: D-gang bookie takes campaign route to threaten housing society members in Malad
Mumbai: BEST starts 'seat reservation' for airport bus services
Charles to be formally proclaimed king Saturday: Buckingham Palace
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > The Lord Of The Rings The Rings of Power included old school Lumire camera tricks

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power included old school Lumière camera tricks

Updated on: 10 September,2022 08:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The producers have opened up about how they pushed all limits in order to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s vision to life

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power included old school Lumière camera tricks

A still from the The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power/picture courtesy: PR


It takes a whole village to create a fantasy series that gives the viewers an immersive experience. hat’s exactly what Prime Video has achieved with its latest epic fantasy, The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. The awe-inspiring visuals created for this series have garnered a lot of praises and applause from the viewers. The producers have opened up about how they pushed all limits in order to bring J.R.R. Tolkien’s vision to life.


Decoding one of the many techniques they had to use, for instance to establish the difference in size between Elanor (4 feet) and a stranger (7 feet), Executive Producer Lindsey Weber said, “The idea of scale difference is one that most film crews haven’t encountered much in the other things they’ve done. It’s also one that’s inherent to Tolkien. It’s part of the property. So we knew we had to get it right. Depending on how you look at it, it can be a headache or a delightful challenge. It can be slow and tedious at times to make it all work, but hopefully the final product and magic trick feels really worth it and very Tolkienian.”

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power


Also Read: Hrithik Roshan: 'Lord of the Rings' inspired my father to make 'Krrish'

She further added, “It’s like a carefully coordinated dance by the time it happens and you get on set. But occasionally it’s as simple as a double rolling down a slope only to be replaced by the actor at the end. It’s just old-school Lumière camera tricks.”.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores major events in the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth. The series that's streaming now with 2 episodes, will have weekly releases in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada and will conclude on October 14.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Does Virat Kohli`s return to form make them favourites for the WT20 in Australia?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Amazon Prime Video Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK