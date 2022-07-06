Manjari Fadnis on 'Yeh Dooriyan': The response has been beautiful, personally very proud of it

The actress also said, "When I saw Yeh Dooriyan for the first time, I was like ‘We have made something good’."

Paresh Pahuja and Manjari Fadnis recently starred in Yeh Dooriyan, something that was planned as a film but was split into different episodes now streaming on YouTube. It's directed by Souvik Gupta and is also streaming on HumaraMovie.

Speaking about the response they have received for the show so far, Paresh said, “The response has been amazing. People on Instagram are messaging me and saying that it’s such a nice, intimate story. We made it with a lot of heart and soul and we were hoping it reaches out to people who have gone through a similar experience.”

Manjari said, “The response has been beautiful. I’m personally very proud of it. When I saw Yeh Dooriyan for the first time, I was like ‘We have made something good’.” She then spoke about the conflict a couple can face due to financial insecurity. “I don’t think it’s fair to put men under so much pressure. A man and a woman can always share the pressure. When people talk about equality, let’s also share the responsibilities. Financial insecurity does happen in our country and all over the world. It requires a lot of maturity for a man to be secure about that situation. But people are getting more educated and progressive about this whole thing. It requires a lot of maturity from both the partners to make a relationship work.”

Paresh added, “For men, and I have gone through this personally, every time there’s shortage of money or work, it does affect us. We can’t separate work from our lives. We take pride in the fact that we go out, work and bring food to the table. I will never be insecure if my partner brings more money than me. It’s totally to her merit. But does money affect me emotionally? Yes. It does.”

Manjari also spoke about the challenges she faced when the pandemic happened. She revealed, “It was the same for almost everyone. I was alone, away from my parents. I studied. I started doing psychology. I was trying to keep myself busy. God has been kind. I have had no complaints.”

Paresh plays a screen-writer in the series, so he talked about how much of the process he has learned as an actor. “I learned a lot. I started reading a lot of books on screenwriting. I started reading a lot of screenplays like The Dark Knight, and I started writing a lot of screenplays. I also shot a short. film that will be out for the people to see.”

Paresh talked about his challenges due to the pandemic. “More than ourselves, we were worried about our loved ones. I was worried about my grandmother who was in Ahmedabad. She was living alone after my grandfather passed away. I was making sure she doesn’t feel lonely. Whatever she needed, I was able to send through Amazon. For me, challenges that became a part of the routine were doing my dishes. I started working a lot of cooking shows. So I one day I cooked Chole Bhature, on the other day Aloo Parathas.”

Manjari then spoke about the lessons that the pandemic has taught her. “Nothing lasts forever. Value relationships. We take them for granted in our lives. I couldn’t meet my parents for months. I had 1-2 close friends who lost their family members. So I think we need to value relationships.”