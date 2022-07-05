Maya Alagh on her sabbatical: Kind of roles you take up is important

Bloody Brothers actor Maya Alagh says lack of meaningful work dissuaded her from taking up films before Shaad Ali’s project came her way

Maya Alagh

Fifteen years after she was last seen on the big screen, veteran actor Maya Alagh returns with Shaad Ali’s web series, Bloody Brothers. Attributing her sabbatical to the lack of meaningful roles, she says, “I was getting the same kind of roles. My character was not important to the story. So, I lost interest. The kind of roles that you get is important.” ]

Alagh says the content available on web platforms caught her attention. When Ali’s film came her way, she instantly grabbed the opportunity.

Shaad Ali

“I was told that the show is based on the BBC series, Guilt. I watched it and thought it’s a fantastic character to explore. Shaad told me to play the part as I saw suitable, and he would tell me if [he needed to amend something]. There were only a couple of scenes where he wanted something different.”

Alagh shares screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat, Zeeshan Ayyub, and Mugdha Godse.

“Jaideep and Zeeshan perform like they are merely conversing. I knew I had to do my homework and be in character, naturally.”

While her attention is trained on her acting chops, Alagh says she doesn’t intend to colour her hair for any role. “If the character must have dark hair, a wig can be made. I am over 60, so, it is only natural that my hair turns grey. I saw some pictures of Jaya Bachchan and Sharmila Tagore sporting grey hair, and they both look phenomenal. I don’t think grey hair can take away from one’s personality.”