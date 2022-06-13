Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at Bengaluru rave party: Cops
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Mihir Ahuja: We have a massive Gautam Buddha statue at the entrance of our home

Mihir Ahuja: We have a massive Gautam Buddha statue at the entrance of our home

Updated on: 13 June,2022 04:09 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Mihir Ahuja gives us a sneak peek into his cosy house in Mumbai

Mihir Ahuja: We have a massive Gautam Buddha statue at the entrance of our home

Mihir Ahuja/Instagram


In our special series Be My Guest, Mihir Ahuja who plays Lakshay Kochar in 'Feels Like Home’ takes us in his private space and gives us a peek into what went into making his beautiful, serene house.

What's your favourite spot in the house?
My Balcony. I’m a nature and plant lover.




How did you design this area?
I got some colourful flower pots and some vegetable plants like broccoli and eggplant.


Show full article

indian television web series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK