Mirzapur 3: Ali Fazal says Guddu Pandit's jail sequence is the 'coolest'

Ali Fazal in Mirzapur 3

Since the inception of the ‘Mirzapur’ franchise, one of the key highlights that hooked the audiences and increased the fan following of the show was the character of Guddu Pandit played by the very talented actor, Ali Fazal. Viewers could see how his character grew in terms of personality, wit, and maturity from seasons 1 to 2 and now to 3.

The wait to watch Guddu Pandit finally ended after four years on July 5 as season 3 premiered globally on Prime Video. The actor got a startling and phenomenal response for his work in the third installment.

Speaking about the role of Guddu Pandit, who created 'bhaukaal' in season 3, Ali spills the beans about his character arc and reveals his favorite sequence from the third season. “Over the past two seasons, Guddu Pandit has undergone a remarkable transformation. Guddu has evolved into a more strategic and mature leader, using his intellect as much as his brawn. His ability to think on his feet and adapt to changing situations has become his defining trait this season,” says the actor.

He further talks about how audiences could see these new transformations in one of his favorite action sequences from the third season, he said, “In Season 3, you’ll witness a new level of intense and unique action sequences, including hand-to-hand combat scenes that are a first for Mirzapur. The coolest sequence we’ve shot is the jail sequence, where Guddu truly comes into his own, revealing a deeply vulnerable side to himself. It leaves you wondering what lies ahead for him.”

Produced by Excel Media & Entertainment, Mirzapur Season 3 is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. It boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha. The ten-episode series is streaming now on Prime Video.

Apart from this, Ali and his wife Richa Chadha's debut production 'Girls Will Be Girls' bagged the Grand Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles 2024. ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ is produced by Chadha and Fazal's joint venture, Pushing Buttons Studios, in collaboration with Blink Digital and Dolce Vita Films. Directed by Shuchi Talati, the film is a compelling story set in a boarding school in a small Himalayan hill town in northern India.