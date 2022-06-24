'Modern Love Hyderabad' Teaser: It's all about discovering and falling in love

'Modern Love Hyderabad' will premiere globally on 8 July on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories

Picture Courtesy: PR

Prime Video's much awaited first Telugu Amazon Original - Modern Love Hyderabad has set a high bar of anticipation among audiences. Created by and featuring some of India's best artists, the Amazon Original includes 6 heart-warming stories that paints various shades & emotions of love through the eyes of Hyderabad - 'City Of Pearls'.

A SIC Productions, the new Telugu Amazon Original series is produced by well-acclaimed creator Elahe Hiptoola with Nagesh Kukunoor as the showrunner. Modern Love Hyderabad is the second edition of three localised and fictionalised versions of international Original anthology helmed by John Carney, Modern Love.

Modern Love Hyderabad will premiere globally on 8 July on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories.