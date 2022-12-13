Moving In With Malaika: Terrence Lewis gets candid on the show

The show is being streamed on Disney+ Hotstar
The inimitable Malaika Arora has been making news for all the right reasons. Her show ‘Moving In With Malaika’ has become the talk of the town ever since the time it got premiered. And also, Malaika’s choice of guests on the show only act as the icing on the cake. What one sees in the show is that these guests choose to speak seamlessly.
The ongoing show of ‘Moving In With Malaika’ has seen a wide range of celebrity guests who have come on the show. This time round, it was the well-known choreographer Terrence Lewis who was called in as the guest for the episode. Amidst the freewheeling conversation, Terrence Lewis spoke about reasons and more about why Malaika Arora was one in a million and why one would happily move in with her!
Whilst onto this, Terrence said, "Why should one not move in with Malaika! I mean it is Malaika. I would say she is a lovely human being and what you have always seen is her glam side. She has a wall which she doesn’t break through because it’s her own space. But the fact that she is doing this right now, I think it is a great challenge because exposing her vulnerability is not her best suit. So, I am so proud of Malaika that she is doing this right now. In a way, it would pave a way for many people to be vocal to speak about their truth with the same dignity that she has always carried herself all her life. I am very excited about watching this entire series and I am sure there will be many more to come. I have a strong feeling about this."
Amongst the other guests besides Terence Lewis, there have been names like Farah Khan, Neha Dhupia and others.