Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni may have returned to the screen space with the reality show ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, but the stint that allowed the icon to show her acting prowess decades later was ‘Made In Heaven’ season 2 which also featured her husband Samir Soni. Those who have watched the show are aware of Neelam braving a liplock, something she’d never done before. Neelam speaks exclusively to mid-day.com recalling how it all fell into place thanks to Zoya Akhtar.

Neelam Kothari Soni on her liplock scene in ‘Made In Heaven 2’

Neelam and her husband Samir featured in the second season of the popular web series ‘Made In Heaven’. It was a big leap for the star who had never kissed on screen. She recalls, “I was always Miss Proper with my necklines, with my fully covered self and no exposing. Zoya narrated the script to me and she was like ‘Neelam, there's a kissing scene’. And I'm dying to work with Zoya Akhtar. She was like, ‘But relax it's with your husband’. So I was like okay if I'm going to do something bold and different why not with my husband.”

When asked if it was awkward despite your spouse, given all the cameras and crew looking at your supposedly intimate moment, a blushing Neelam says, “Before our scene, I actually asked Samir, ‘How do you kiss for the camera?’ He's like, ‘Don't be ridiculous, you're embarrassing me.’”

Neelam adds that since the chemistry was there, they finished the scene in about two takes.

Neelam Kothari Soni opens up on cracking jokes on herself

In the reality series, Neelam has been extremely candid about herself. From getting fillers on camera to confessing her excessive use of bronzer to look tanned, this queen knows the art to be unserious. “That's the only way reality is going to work. You've got to be yourself you've got to have fun and you've just got to own it. People will laugh at you, will think you're silly but at the end of the day there'll be people out there who will say kudos. One thing keeps on going through my brain when I'm doing this show just don't take yourself so seriously,” she concludes.

‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ season 3 is set to premiere on October 18 on Netflix.