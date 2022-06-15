Breaking News
Mumbai rains: Will Milan subway be flood-free this year?
Dombivli woman breaks leg thanks to shoddy ramp
BMC Election 2022: It’s Thackeray vs Thackeray in battle for Mumbai's BMC
Mumbai: Amid reopening of schools, parents feel the pinch as book and stationery prices up 50 per cent
Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: Punjab Police gets 7-day remand of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Netflix brings Squid Game reality series with biggest cash prize in TV history

Netflix brings 'Squid Game' reality series with biggest cash prize in TV history

Updated on: 15 June,2022 10:12 AM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

Top

The contestants will go through a series of games inspired by the original show, as well as new add-ons, all of which test their strategies, alliances, and personalities as others are knocked out around them

Netflix brings 'Squid Game' reality series with biggest cash prize in TV history

Squid Game. Pic/AFP


Netflix has shown the green light to 'Squid Game: The Challenge,' a reality competition series based on 2021 hit South Korean drama 'Squid Game.'

As per Variety, the news came from Bela Bajaria, Netflix's head of global TV, at the Banff World Media Festival on Tuesday.




According to Netflix, the reality competition series 'Squid Game: The Challenge' will be "the biggest reality competition series ever," hosting the largest cast ever, and offering the largest lump sum cash prize in reality television history, where 456 players will compete for prize money of USD 4.56 million.


Show full article

Squid Game netflix Web Series Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK