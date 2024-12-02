Netflix's romantic drama series 'Mismatched' starring Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Koli is back with its season 3 and will stream on the platform from 13th December

Cold coffee, connections, and cliques — the gang is back together and taking a huge leap! Jumping ahead three years from where Season 2 left off, Netflix teased fans today with the trailer of the highly-anticipated YA series, 'Mismatched' Season 3. From career dreams to complicated relationships, this season hits closer to home than ever before. Produced by RSVP Movies, the Netflix series will drop on December 13.

Netflix's 'Mismatched' Season 3 offers unexpected twists and new friendships

Opening with the iconic cold coffee that first brought Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple (Prajakta Koli) together, the trailer dives straight into their next chapter. The duo has left the Aravali Institute behind for a new campus in Hyderabad as they enter the next phase of their relationship. Love meets tech as the two tackle their ambitions and the effort it takes to stay in love while exploring what it means to live two lives — one real and one virtual. The season will also feature a new set of expertly-curated music. Synonymous with the series, the music will remain a rich storytelling tool for fans.

Once bitter rivals, Rishi and Anmol (Taaruk Raina) find themselves on the same team at the virtual-reality lab Betterverse, proving this season is all about flipping the script. A new character, Rith (Lauren Robinson), aims to thrive in this virtual world as Celina (Muskkaan Jaferi) helps them fit in, while Krish (Abhinav Sharma) continues to find his place. Sid sir (Rannvijay Singha) and Zeenat (Vidya Malavade) are starting anew, adopting fresh plans — a fitting parallel to the many “worlds” the gang navigates in Mismatched: from adulting and self-discovery to friendships.

Ronnie Screwvala expresses his views about 'Mismatched Season 3'

Producer Ronnie Screwvala says, “ Mismatched Season 3 is a milestone that reflects the love and effort of everyone involved. This season is incredibly close to our hearts as it takes on themes that truly resonate—growing together, embracing inclusivity, and facing life’s tough moments. It’s a reminder that even in life’s complexities, there’s beauty in connection and understanding. With our long-standing partnership with Netflix, we look forward to bringing this story to life and connecting with audiences across the world. ”

With the soulful strains of “Ishq Hai” setting the tone, the trailer unfolds a mosaic of emotions. As each character grapples with their new realities, they’ll discover that sometimes, the hardest battles are fought within. While love may be complicated —as Rishi wisely says, “Pyaar me padna easy hai, pyaar ko nibhana sabse mushkil.” (“Falling in love is easy, but maintaining it is the hardest.”) — falling for Mismatched is anything but.

Netflix’s holiday season must-watch, 'Mismatched' Season 3 is set to tug at your heartstrings, make you laugh, and remind you why this series holds a special place in your heart. Featuring Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Rannvijay Singha, Taaruk Raina, Vidya Malavade, Ahsaas Channa, Abhinav Sharma, Muskkaan Jaferi, and newcomers Lauren Robinson, Garima Yajnik, and Akshat Singh, this season brings dreams, dilemmas, and drama.