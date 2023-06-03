'Never Have I Ever' cast dance to 'Sheila Ki Jawani' at season 4 premiere; watch

At the premiere part of season 4 of 'Never Have I Ever', Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, and Darren Barret were seen dancing to 'Sheila Ki Jawani'

The cast of Never Have I Ever at the premiere

A week before its global release on Netflix, the cast of the popular show 'Never Have I Ever' reunited for the premiere of season 4 of the series. The new season will drop on the streaming platform from June 8. On Friday night, dressed at their finest, the team of 'Never Have I Ever' enjoyed the screening of the new season and also had an after-party.

A video from the premiere party is now going viral and has Indian fans excited. Why you ask? The cast of the show is seen dancing to the hit Bollywood track 'Sheila Ki Jawani'. In the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Richa Moorjani, and Darren Barret are enthusiastically dancing to the peppy dance number which originally featured Katrina Kaif. The song is from the film 'Tees Maar Khan' directed by Farah Khan.

Watch:

Talking about 'Never Have I Ever', the show explores Devi's journey of self-discovery, identity, friendship, family dynamics, and cultural clashes as she navigates the complexities of being a teenager. It delves into themes such as grief, loss, mental health, cultural assimilation, and the search for personal happiness and acceptance.

'Never Have I Ever' is a popular American coming-of-age comedy-drama television series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The show follows the life of Devi Vishwakumar, a first-generation Indian-American teenager living in Sherman Oaks, California.

The premise of the show revolves around Devi, who is determined to improve her social status and achieve popularity in high school after a difficult freshman year. Devi is a smart and ambitious teenager, but she also struggles with her temper and impulsive behavior, which often leads to amusing and chaotic situations.

Meanwhile, in conversation with IANS, Poorna Jagannathan, who plays the role of Nalini Vishwakumar in the popular coming of age teenage comedy series, spoke about the ever burgeoning fandom of the show, which revolves around the life of a teenager named Devi Vishwakumar played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan. Poorna said: "I think it is really funny. The writing is really funny. It brings out all of the emotions. It is so universal right? Everyone has been a teenager, fighting with their parents. Everyone can relate to the character of Devi."

She added: "They see themselves at that awkward stage. It also depicts family in a way it is so universal. The fierce bond of family invites everyone into the story."