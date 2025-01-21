Tillotama Shome’s role as SP Meghna Barua in Paatal Lok 2 is winning hearts. Calling it her “dream come true,” she adds fresh intensity to the series

Tilotamma Shome on the sets of Paatal Lok season 2

One of Prime Video’s most iconic series, Paatal Lok, has taken the world by storm with its critically acclaimed second season, delivering a gripping, intricately layered narrative, outstanding performances, and unexpected twists. Ever since its global premiere, fans and viewers have been buzzing with excitement, flooding social media with praise for the show. Among the many highlights of this season, a standout mention has been the introduction of SP Meghna Barua, a compelling new character brought to life by the talented actress Tillotama Shome.

Reflecting on her noteworthy entry into a beloved franchise – one she admires personally – Tillotama shared, “I truly believe that it's a matter of chance that I watched the show, fell in love with it, became a loyal fan, and then found myself as part of its second installment. It all felt like a dream-come-true sequence playing in my mind. For the longest time, I thought the franchise’s team offering me a role was a joke until my first reading. It was a long table where everyone was sitting, deeply involved and passionate about the project. That’s when I realized that every single person, be it the writer, director, production designer, or music director, brought something special to the table, which is why this show is what it is today. I was ecstatic to represent a female cop in Nagaland for this show, and I remember being breathless with excitement during the initial table reads.”

Paatal Lok Season 2 thrusts Hathi Ram Chaudhary into uncharted territory, testing his resilience and morality like never before. As he confronts both a ruthless criminal underworld and his inner demons, the fine lines between duty and obsession blur, leading him to face his darkest fears. Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced under the banner of Clean Slate Filmz Production and Eunoia Films, the show boasts a stellar cast, featuring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag in the lead roles. Paatal Lok Season 2 is streaming exclusively on Prime Video.