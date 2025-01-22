In Paatal Lok 2, Prashant Tamang plays the role of Daniel Lecho, a sniper who kills mercilessly while listening to music on the go. He has a pivotal part in one of the crucial moments of the show

Prashant Tamang Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Meet Paatal Lok 2 deadly sniper Prashant Tamang, a Kolkata police officer who won Indian Idol x 00:00

The second season of Paatal Lok has been receiving rave reviews from the audience. Created by Sudip Sharma, the web series starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, and Tillotama Shome was released on January 17. This time around, Jaideep’s character Hathi Ram Chaudhary travels to Nagaland to solve a murder mystery. While most of the cast this season hails from the North Eastern territory, the one that stands out is Prashant Tamang, who plays the role of the victim’s bodyguard and a deadly sniper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Prashant Tamang?

Prashant Tamang plays the role of Daniel Lecho, a sniper who kills mercilessly while listening to music on the go. He has a pivotal part in one of the crucial moments of the show that changes the course of action. But doesn’t he look familiar? For those unversed, Prashant, who worked as a constable in the Kolkata police participated in the singing reality show Indian Idol and won its third season.

He was born in Darjeeling and left school after his father’s demise and joined his place in the police force. Prashant was a part of the squad’s orchestra when he participated in Indian Idol. He did a world tour and even launched his first album Dhanyavad after winning the show. He has appeared in several Nepali films. Prashant is married to Martha, and the couple is parents to a daughter named Ariah.

About Paatal Lok Season 2

Set against the backdrop of Nagaland, the trailer follows Hathi Ram as he teams up with his trusted ally, Imran Ansari, to continue his dogged perseverance to fight systemic forces and societal evil, in a relentless pursuit of the truth. Tasked with investigating the disappearance of a migrant worker tied to a dangerous drug syndicate, Hathi Ram is forced to navigate a maze of secrets while fighting his demons. Avinash Arun Dhaware has directed the show. The first season of the series, which came out in May 2020, was praised for its intense storytelling and raw portrayal of Indian society.

Speaking of an update about season 3, Sudip told Mid-day, “There’s still a lot of Hathi Ram left in me. Many variables have to fall in place, though.”