Breaking News
Maharashtra political crisis: MVA govt will last two to three days, says Union minister Danve
Maharashtra: Governor writes to state DGP, seeks security for rebel MLAs of Eknath Shinde camp
Maharashtra political crisis: Uddhav Thackeray offered CM post to Eknath Shinde on May 20, says Aaditya
Mumbai: Juhu, Lokhandwala, Versova areas see maximum Covid-19 cases in K/West ward
Maharashtra political crisis: Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde moves SC against disqualification notice
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Pankaj Tripathi If there was no OTT I wouldnt have got any reach

Pankaj Tripathi: If there was no OTT, I wouldn't have got any reach

Updated on: 26 June,2022 09:02 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

He credits his popularity to the web space

Pankaj Tripathi: If there was no OTT, I wouldn't have got any reach

Pankaj Tripathi


From playing Kaleen Bhaiya in 'Mirzapur' to the power hungry Godman Guruji in 'Sacred Games' and the cheeky lawyer Madhav Mishra in 'Criminal Justice', acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi credits his growth and popularity to the digital space.

What if there was no OTT?




Pankaj said: "If there was no OTT, then there would have been a fight still going on with me. I wouldn't have got any reach. OTT only gave me space because there is importance of content and stories and not actors that much." He credits his popularity to the web space.


"Whatever I am, it is because of my stories and the characters that I have played. I am a very small person but my characters and stories are very big... The growth that I have had is all because of OTT," he added.
Pankaj's latest release is 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga', which hit the big screen on June 24. He will next be seen in 'Fukrey 3'.

Also Read: Pankaj Tripathi: Relived my childhood during 25-day shoot

pankaj tripathi web series

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK