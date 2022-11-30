×
Pooja Gor shares her ‘podcasting’ experience

Updated on: 30 November,2022 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

She is presently hosting a podcast called ‘I Can’t Hear You’

Pooja Gor shares her ‘podcasting’ experience

Pic Courtesy: PR


After making a name for herself in television and films, Pooja Gor is now all set to try her hands on something exciting- podcast! Currently, she is hosting a podcast titled ‘I Can’t Hear You’ on Spotify. Recalling her first audio experience she said, "My first audio experience was on radio. I remember my grandparents used to listen to radio a lot and then my mother and grandmother used to request a change in station. It had a great impact in my life. In fact, there was a time in my life when I wanted to become a radio jockey. And I am glad that now I am part of MnM Talkies’s ‘I Can’t Hear You”.


She also cited the differences between dubbing and podcasts. She said, “As an actor, we are enacting a scene according to the script with audio and video. And while dubbing, you just have to replicate the emotions. Video plays a huge role there. On the other hand, in podcasts, you have to do everything with your voice only. I feel with every medium, the challenges are new. You need to learn a new way to adjust to that format. While doing this podcast I have learnt when you breathe between words that also can be an expression. Silence is also a tool in podcasts.”


On the work front, Pooja will be seen in Raj & DK’s Netflix series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’.

