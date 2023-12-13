Prachi decodes her six-month prep to attain fluency in Telugu for her maiden web series, Dhootha

Prachi Desai

Listen to this article Talk the talk x 00:00

Attempting one’s maiden web series in a foreign language can be tricky. With the Telugu offering, Dhootha, Prachi Desai knew she had her work cut out for her. But the actor was equally certain that she wanted to go beyond rehearsing her dialogues; to portray her part with authenticity, she wanted to be fluent in the language. “Learning Telugu for Dhootha wasn’t just about lines, it was about capturing the heart of my character. Language became a bridge to authenticity, allowing me to not just speak but to truly understand and convey the essence [of my character],” says the actor, who plays the personal assistant to Naga Chaitanya’s editor-in-chief character in the supernatural thriller.

Desai walked into the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series in January, armed with six months of Telugu lessons. She laughs recalling how she surprised Chaitanya and crew members by conversing with them in Telugu. Her fluency also enabled her to quickly grasp the new dialogues on days when director Vikram Kumar would tweak the lines on set. “The director’s last-minute changes were a challenge, but my preparation wasn’t superficial. Fluency was a means to breathe life into my role,” she explains.

ADVERTISEMENT