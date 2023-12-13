Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Web Series News > Article > Talk the talk

Talk the talk

Updated on: 14 December,2023 06:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Prachi decodes her six-month prep to attain fluency in Telugu for her maiden web series, Dhootha

Talk the talk

Prachi Desai

Listen to this article
Talk the talk
x
00:00

Attempting one’s maiden web series in a foreign language can be tricky. With the Telugu offering, Dhootha, Prachi Desai knew she had her work cut out for her. But the actor was equally certain that she wanted to go beyond rehearsing her dialogues; to portray her part with authenticity, she wanted to be fluent in the language. “Learning Telugu for Dhootha wasn’t just about lines, it was about capturing the heart of my character. Language became a bridge to authenticity, allowing me to not just speak but to truly understand and convey the essence [of my character],” says the actor, who plays the personal assistant to Naga Chaitanya’s editor-in-chief character in the supernatural thriller.


Desai walked into the shoot of the Amazon Prime Video series in January, armed with six months of Telugu lessons. She laughs recalling how she surprised Chaitanya and crew members by conversing with them in Telugu. Her fluency also enabled her to quickly grasp the new dialogues on days when director Vikram Kumar would tweak the lines on set. “The director’s last-minute changes were a challenge, but my preparation wasn’t superficial. Fluency was a means to breathe life into my role,” she explains.



"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

prachi desai Naga Chaitanya Amazon Prime Video bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK